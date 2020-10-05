Rob Van Dam On Potentially Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, Who Would Induct Him, When He Plans To Retire From Wrestling

On a recent edition of The Dropkick Podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, who should induct him, whether he’s considering retiring, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Rob Van Dam on whether he thinks he’ll be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame: “I could see it happening, but knowing how things work, I could also see it not happening and not happening for a long time anyway. I used to think, and I’m still not sure, but do you have to retire to be in the Hall of Fame? And the fact that I’ve been wrestling for Impact, that’s gotta be a factor too. But yeah, who knows. Of course, it would be an honor, and we’ll see. I think it’s a little early to prepare my speech.”

On who he’d want to induct him into WWE Hall of Fame: “I think the obvious answer is Paul [Heyman]. I think that’s definitely the right person to do it.”

On when he plans to retire from wrestling: “Sure, I’ve thought about it. I’m kind of surprised I’m still wrestling because I knew I was winding down a couple of years ago, and then I thought I was gonna do 10-12 matches per year. That’s winding down for me, and I was thinking I would even work my way down. But then I signed with Impact, so then all of a sudden I’m doing three times as many matches. Still a super-great schedule – maybe like two days or three days once a month – or something like that. I don’t know, I could do it at any time. I can’t see me missing it like all the other guys do. I think I’ll be able to deal with it really.

“I like the way that the way it keeps me in shape, and makes me work out, and stretch so I can keep doing all my shit and stuff. I like that. There’s definitely a lot of benefits from it, but honestly – like everybody in the dressing room – not only are they hungrier than me, but I’m so happy to give them the TV time because they want it. They want to go out there and work their balls off, and I’m usually, you know, trying to get my shit in and be professional. But at the same time, less is more. I’m going to be 50 in December. I’m 49 right now. I want to say that if I am going to retire, I probably will do it before I’m 51. Maybe I won’t retire. Maybe I’ll be like Dory Funk Jr. and maybe I’ll keep the boots on the bottom shelf.”

