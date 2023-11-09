Rob Van Dam Says WWE Hardcore Title Was a ‘Joke’ To Company

Rob Van Dam had a run with the WWE Hardcore Championship, and he recently talked about how WWE treated the title. The championship was instituted in 1998 with Mick Foley being the first champion and was contested under hardcore rules, with the latter half of its run seeing the title contested under 24/7 rules. RVD held the title three times as well as unifying it with the Intercontinental Championship to put an end to its tenure, and he talked about it on his 1 Of a Kind podcast. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE’s treatment of the title: “It was a joke to them before I got it. That meant someone was getting a swirly in the bathroom, or the taco stand was gonna get tipped over, ketchup in someone’s eye… So, I think that’s why they got rid of it.”

On keeping with his hardcore style at the top of WWE: “I was able to do it my way and be seen the way I wanted to be seen as the hardcore wrestler RVD, and that was, in my mind, what has gotten me to the main event.”