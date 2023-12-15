Rob Van Dam Wonders if Younger AEW Wrestlers Respect Veterans

In an interview with Party with Marty (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam recalled hearing stories of AEW wrestlers not listening to veterans and wondered if they respected them. There have been stories reported of wresters like William Regal and Tully Blanchard offering advice and having it fall on deaf ears.

RVD said: “I heard Tully Blanchard say it, and I’m told Arn Anderson said it too, although that is hearsay, that the young guys don’t want their input ever. [They] never ask them ever for any help or anything on their matches and stuff … I mean, that’s important to me. It makes me think, do they think they know it all? Do they not respect them enough? But also, it’s awkward for them because they’re not taught like us to go around and shake everyone’s hand and stuff.“