Rob Van Dam Says Younger Wrestlers Don’t Understand Kayfabe

In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam spoke about why he doesn’t think younger wrestlers understand the concept of kayfabe. For those unfamiliar, kayfabe is when wrestlers stay in character at all times. It was thought to have been largely killed off after the Attitude Era and wrestlers moving to social media.

He spoke about working with younger talent and said he’d only turn down moves if they’re “something where I have to have an instruction manual just to take your move.”

RVD added: “They do moves that don’t make sense to me in my mind. I’ve turned down some of that stuff … One example that comes to mind was in Ireland and this was a few years ago … The idea was that I’m standing in the corner looking away from the ring and [the] dude is gonna reach up under my legs, and grab my head, and pull my head down so my head goes under the second rope turnbuckle and now I’m stuck standing there with my head between my legs. And I’m like, ‘What? What’s keeping me there?’ The answer was kayfabe. No.“