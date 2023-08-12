Rob Van Dam Says He’s Spoken With Tony Khan About An AEW Return

Rob Van Dam competed in his debut AEW match on this week’s Dynamite, and he says he’s spoken with Tony Khan about a potential return. RVD spoke on his 1 Of A Kind podcast (h/t to Inside the Ropes) and confirmed that he’s spoken with Khan about potentially coming back.

“Well, was it talked about between me and Tony [Khan] about me coming back?,” said RVD. “Yeah. The details of that conversation? We’ll have to wait and see.”

Van Dam also said Khan was happy with his appearance, noting, “He was very thankful. Very thankful. He loved the match. He said, it was awesome and it was awesome having me there.”