wrestling / News

Robbie E Confirmed as Cast Member on The Titan Games

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Robbie E

– Robbie E is set to compete on The Rock’s NBC competition reality series The Titan Games. The Great One posted a new promo showing flashes of the sixty-four competitors for the show, and Robbie E was among the individuals shown. You can see the promo below.

Robbie, real name Robert Strauss, has been rumored for the show in October. The series premieres on NBC on January 3rd at 8 PM ET/PT.

article topics :

Robbie E, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), The Titan Games, Jeremy Thomas

