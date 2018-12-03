wrestling / News
Robbie E Confirmed as Cast Member on The Titan Games
December 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Robbie E is set to compete on The Rock’s NBC competition reality series The Titan Games. The Great One posted a new promo showing flashes of the sixty-four competitors for the show, and Robbie E was among the individuals shown. You can see the promo below.
Robbie, real name Robert Strauss, has been rumored for the show in October. The series premieres on NBC on January 3rd at 8 PM ET/PT.
Over 10,000 insanely athletic people applied for our @nbctitangames. I only chose 64. That’s it. 64. I wanted to create a platform for everyday men and women with passion and athleticism to shine and become TITANS. Here’s my 64 TITAN hopeful for our inaugural season 1 of TITAN GAMES. JANUARY 3RD ON @NBC. #DJs64 💪🏾