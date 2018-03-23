Robbie E On His New Podcast, Daniel Bryan’s Return And Impact Management

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Robbie E spoke about the work he’s doing on his podcast, Daniel Bryan’s return to wrestling and more. Here are highlights:

On upcoming episodes of his podcast Why It Ended: “We started off with Glacier which was great. Because he is a name that everyone remembers from the 90s but no one really knew his story. Then we moved on to Muhammad Hassan who is popular like Glacier but has a different story which is more tragic. It is good to share these inspiring tales with the fans. It was a great second show and we have a lot of guys lined up for the upcoming shows. They are going to surprise the fans when they tell their stories. I don’t want to give away the names because we I want to go week to week and we have a great bunch of talent lined up for the podcast.”

On Impact Wrestling’s management change: “You know, it is what it is. Times change and the money situation in Impact is very different than what it used to be. I am happy for the guys that are still there, those who are able to get TV time and some money. But for me, it was just time to go move on. I was there for seven long years and it was time to try something new. I wish the best for everyone there. Everyone is trying as hard as they can to make it and survive.”

On Daniel Bryan’s in-ring return: “I try to catch up with all the wrestling that my cable gets. I cannot say that I am up to date on the product but I keep a track of what’s going on. About Daniel Bryan, obviously I heard about it but I didn’t see it. It was all over Twitter. I did see that he is back and good for him. Good story — guy loves wrestling, sort of screws over and now he is back! So props to him for that.”