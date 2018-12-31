Robbie E. Says The Rock’s Titan Games Pushed Him to a New Limit

– Robbie E. spoke with My Central Jersey for a new feature article on the Rock’s reality coimpetition series The Titan Games. The TNA alumnus, who is a contestant on the show, told the outlet that the reality series tests competitors’ physical and mental capabilities.

“It’s very physical, but also involves mental stuff — it’s very competitive.” Robbie told the site. “I would compare it to a newer, crazier version of American Gladiators. These are challenges that no one has ever seen before. Whether the challenges are 30 seconds to three minutes — it’s full body, you are using every muscle in your body. I have never worked so hard in a short amount of time in my life. It really pushes the competitors to a level that they never been before.”

The series premieres on NBC on Thursday night at 8 PM ET/PT.