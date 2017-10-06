Robbie E Talks Impact Departure, Has No Bad Feelings

– Robbie E discussed his depature from Impact Wrestling, saying he has no ill will toward the company and that his time in the company was “life-changing.” Robbie, real name Rob Strauss, spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet Radio and said he asked for his release, as he hadn’t been used much in the past year.

Robbie added that he had no hard feelings toward the company. “TNA for me was life changing,” he said. “It really was. Best seven years of my life. So much has went on. It gave me opportunities to be on reality shows and freakin’ travel the world and do so much cool stuff. So I’ll never have a bad anything in me about TNA.”

As to what he plans to do next, he said he’s making plans and will be appearing for independent promotions. “Typical guy that just left the company,” he joked. “Y’know, hashtag ‘Big things in the works.’”