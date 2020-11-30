Robbie Eagles Disappointed At Being Eliminated From Best of the Super Juniors

After his loss to Hiromu Takahashi yesterday, Robbie Eagles has been mathematically eliminated from the Best of the Super Juniors 27 tournament. While he will still be competing, the only thing he can do now is play spoiler as he has no chance of winning. He expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

He wrote: “Mathematically out for contention of #njbosj this year. I really wanted to win the whole thing but everyone has just become so much tougher in the break. Still, 3 more matches to go and I’ll be looking for the same output I’ve had thus far. Don’t take your eyes off me yet!”