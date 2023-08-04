Robert Gibson Undergoes Hip Replacement

WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson has undergone hip replacement surgery. PWInsider reports that the The Rock N’ Roll Express member was on crutches at T-Mart’s The Gathering VI in Charlotte due to the surgery, which he underwent last week.

Gibson is still advertised to team with Ricky Morton tomorrow against The Headbangers, though it would seem unlikely for obvious reasont that the match goes on as advertised.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gibson for a quick and full recovery.