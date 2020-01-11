Robert Roode Returns on Smackdown, Attacks Roman Reigns (Pics, Video)

– Robert Roode made his return on this week’s episode of Smackdown, helping King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler attack Roman Reigns. Roode came out amidst a show-ending brawl between Reigns and the two other heels, taking him down and helping Corbin and Ziggler beat Reigns down. They then put Reigns through a table to end the show.

As reported earlier today, Roode’s 30-day Wellness suspension ended yesterday to make him eligible to appear on tonight’s show. You can see pics and video from the segment below, as well as the Usos vs. Corbin and Ziggler match that preceded it.