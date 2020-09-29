Robert Roode Returns on Raw, Challenges For WWE Championship (Pics, Video)

Robert Roode made his return on Raw, though it was perhaps not as triumphant as he’d hoped after challenging Drew McIntyre. Roode appeared on tonight’s episode, making his first appearance since the Elimination Chamber, to answer an open challenge by Drew McIntyre to defend his WWE Championship. Roode put forth a strong effort but ultimately fell short and McIntyre retained his title.

Roode was reportedly off TV due to travel restrictions instituted over the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see pics and video from the match below: