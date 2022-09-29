Robert Roode Reveals He Underwent Orthopaedic Treatment

Robert Roode is undergoing medical treatment at an orthopaedic facility. The WWE star posted to Instagram to note that he underwent treatment at the Southlake Orthopaedics facility in Alabama, writing:

“Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL . Big thank you to @southlakeortho and @andrews_sports_medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel.”

Roode was last in action back in June, competing in a match against Omos at a WWE live event in Texas. No word on when he might return to the ring.