wrestling / News

Robert Roode Reveals He Underwent Orthopaedic Treatment

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Robert Roode WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

Robert Roode is undergoing medical treatment at an orthopaedic facility. The WWE star posted to Instagram to note that he underwent treatment at the Southlake Orthopaedics facility in Alabama, writing:

“Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL . Big thank you to @southlakeortho and @andrews_sports_medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel.”

Roode was last in action back in June, competing in a match against Omos at a WWE live event in Texas. No word on when he might return to the ring.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Robert Roode, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading