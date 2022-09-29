wrestling / News
Robert Roode Reveals He Underwent Orthopaedic Treatment
September 29, 2022 | Posted by
Robert Roode is undergoing medical treatment at an orthopaedic facility. The WWE star posted to Instagram to note that he underwent treatment at the Southlake Orthopaedics facility in Alabama, writing:
“Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL . Big thank you to @southlakeortho and @andrews_sports_medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel.”
Roode was last in action back in June, competing in a match against Omos at a WWE live event in Texas. No word on when he might return to the ring.
More Trending Stories
- Bayley On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Her Relationship With Triple H
- Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
- Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back On AEW
- Mick Foley on Why CM Punk’s Comments Following AEW All Out Were ‘Disastrous’ for Tony Khan