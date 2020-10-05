Robert Roode On WWE ThunderDome, His Bond With Dolph Ziggler, What He Thinks Of Drew McIntyre As WWE Champion

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Robert Roode discussed his return to WWE inside the ThunderDome, his bond with Dolph Ziggler, what he thinks of Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion, and much more. Here are some of the highlights.

Robert Roode on returning to WWE inside the ThunderDome: “I asked around. I didn’t want to look out of place or not know something and be surprised out there—it’s live TV. You’re performing for the millions watching at home. The ThunderDome as a fan, it’s amazing. Getting the opportunity to perform in it was awesome. You’re in the Amway [Center]—it’s a large arena. The setup in that sense is exactly how it used to be before all this. It’s actually a very comfortable setting and not as crazy as you would think. Even though the fans are on screen, it’s like they’re there. It’s an amazing concept.”

On his bond with Dolph Ziggler: “Tommy Dreamer always said I was his Dolph Ziggler, even before I met Dolph and came to WWE. I never understood what that meant. Dolph was my first opponent on SmackDown when I got called up to the main roster. As a fan, I knew how good he was, but being in the ring with him, [I learned] he was that much better. We became very close friends and traveled together quite a bit. We found out we had a lot in common. He has been in this company for more than a decade. He has so much experience and held every major title. I have that 20-year experience as well. We’ve been through a lot of the same stuff in this business, some of it together. The chemistry we have as a team makes us pretty special. I’m looking forward to chasing after tag-team gold again and being champions and getting him back where he should be. [He’s been] fighting for his life on Raw Underground, but as one of the best there has ever been, he deserves to be in the ring every Monday night and have the spotlight on him.”

On Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion: “He is our top guy. A lot of responsibilities that come with being champion, especially during this pandemic—it’s just a different world. I think he is doing a phenomenal job. Being in the ring with him last week after being off for seven months was a real eye-opener. He is legit. He is a big dude who has a lot of skill. I’ve worked with Drew for many years and have gotten to know him as a colleague and a friend. We performed together outside of WWE years ago. In the ring now, he has definitely stepped up his game and deserves to be in the spot he is in today.”