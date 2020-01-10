Robert Roode’s WWE Wellness Suspension Has Ended

– Robert Roode’s WWE Wellness Suspension has come to an end, making him eligible to potentially appear on tonight’s Smackdown. Roode was suspended back on December 10th for his first violation, making it a 30 day suspension. That suspension was effective immediately, meaning that it ended as of yesterday.

Roode is a member of the Smackdown roster so he’s eligible to return on tonight’s show, though there’s no word as of yet if he will be back. Roode was written out of storylines through an attack by Roman Reigns on the November 29th episode, which saw Roode stretchered out.