wrestling / News
Robert Roode’s WWE Wellness Suspension Has Ended
January 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Robert Roode’s WWE Wellness Suspension has come to an end, making him eligible to potentially appear on tonight’s Smackdown. Roode was suspended back on December 10th for his first violation, making it a 30 day suspension. That suspension was effective immediately, meaning that it ended as of yesterday.
Roode is a member of the Smackdown roster so he’s eligible to return on tonight’s show, though there’s no word as of yet if he will be back. Roode was written out of storylines through an attack by Roman Reigns on the November 29th episode, which saw Roode stretchered out.
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Topics Planned For Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring
- Rumor On Joey Mercury’s Alleged Involvement With BJ Whitmer/Kelly Klein Divorce
- Jim Ross Discusses The Reaction in WWE To TNA Moving to Monday Nights, If They Used Bret Hart’s Return to Counter TNA’s Monday Night Debut
- Sgt. Slaughter Facing Renewed Accusations of Falsely Claiming He Served in the Military