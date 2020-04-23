wrestling / News
Robert Stone Hypes Chelsea Green’s Stardom, Not Looking to Return to the Ring Right Now
– Last night’s NXA on the USA Network featured a segment showcasing Robert Stone hanging out with Chelsea Green at the pool. Green proclaimed she will be the next NXT women’s champion. Earlier today, Stone commented on Green’s stardom on his Twitter account.
Robert Stone wrote on Twitter, “Last night on @WWENXT the #RobertStoneBrand gave ya a glimpse into a DAY IN THE LIFE… @USA_Network clearly is aware that the biggest star on their network is @ImChelseaGreen”
When a fan asked if Stone has plans to return to the ring at some point, he wrote in response, “Right now I’m focused on making @ImChelseaGreen a bigger Star than she already is.” You can check out Stone’s tweets, along with some clips and photos from the Chelsea Green segment, below.
always have had, always will. https://t.co/g5t3biY3II
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 23, 2020
Last night on @WWENXT the #RobertStoneBrand gave ya a glimpse into a DAY IN THE LIFE… @USA_Network clearly is aware that the biggest star on their network is @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/wNCmULRfpg
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) April 23, 2020
Right now I’m focused on making @ImChelseaGreen a bigger Star than she already is.
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) April 23, 2020
You got a glimpse into a day in the life of the #RobertStoneBrand last night…
💕 pic.twitter.com/wjuSHZbcYu
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 23, 2020
