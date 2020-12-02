wrestling / News

Robert Stone Buys F45 Training Center in Florida

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Robert Stone

Fightful reports that NXT manager Robert Stone has purchased the F45 Training Center located in Baldwin Park, Florida. The current plan is to open the center next month. The fitness chain recently gained a group of new investors led by Mark Wahlberg. The facility already has a social media account and its own website, which you can find here.

You can also find the gym on Facebook and Instagram.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Robert Stone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading