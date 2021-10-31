Robert Stone Challenges Xyon Quinn To Face Him On Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

In a post on Twitter, Robert Stone challenged Xyon Quinn to meet him in the ring on next Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. The two had an altercation at Halloween Havoc when the undefeated Quinn almost scuffed Stone’s shoes.

He said: “As I sit here in my movie room before I start this movie, I just want to express myself to you, Xyon Quinn, because you must think this is a joke. Based on your social media, it’s like you got joy out of almost ending Robert Stone. But here’s what you didn’t know; Robert Stone will never die. Do you understand that? I’ll never go away. That’s because I am a real star. I can sing, I can dance, I can wrestle, all better than you. I can do anything better than you which is why this Tuesday, I’m challenging you, one-on-one, mano a mano, to meet me face-to-face in the ring and we’ll see if you show up to be ended by Suit Man Stone.”