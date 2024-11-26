wrestling / News
Robert Stone Compares Rhino’s Gore to the Spear From Bron Breakker
November 26, 2024 | Posted by
– On a recent edition of the Babyfaces Podcast, Robert Stone compared being on the receiving end of the Spear from Bron Breakker to Rhino’s Gore. Robert Stone stated the following (via ):
“I think I’m a little bit more laid out from Bron’s. I might have been a little bit more laid out from Bron Breaker’s. My rib, definitely, still from a year ago when I felt it from Halloween Havoc, it still has a little something something on it. Believe me, I’m not toning down the Gore from Rhino because that did not feel good at all, but if I had to pick one, Bron.”
