– On a recent edition of the Babyfaces Podcast, Robert Stone compared being on the receiving end of the Spear from Bron Breakker to Rhino’s Gore. Robert Stone stated the following (via ):

“I think I’m a little bit more laid out from Bron’s. I might have been a little bit more laid out from Bron Breaker’s. My rib, definitely, still from a year ago when I felt it from Halloween Havoc, it still has a little something something on it. Believe me, I’m not toning down the Gore from Rhino because that did not feel good at all, but if I had to pick one, Bron.”