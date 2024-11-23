Robert Stone Discusses Getting Gored by Rhino on WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, NXT’s Robert Stone discussed the ECW-themed edition of WWE NXT and being gored by Rhino (aka Rhyno). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On being gored by Rhino: “My first-ever live event for TNA was in 2010 (at 2300 Arena) against Rhino, so go figure 14 years later he’s still Goring me in the same building. It was cool to see a lot of old friends. Dawn Marie is from my town. I’m friends with Francine, Nunzio, the Dudleys. Guys that I’ve worked with, guys I’ve traveled with. To see them again and see them also get their flowers, returning to the building and getting some exposure. It was a really cool night and I hope it’s something that maybe happens yearly.”

On the ECW style NXT: “It was such a successful show and it created so much excitement, I think the fans were pleased. It wasn’t a letdown. You get built up for things, you watch and kind of ‘Oh, that wasn’t that good.’ It was phenomenal. It was a great episode. The crowd was hot all night. The people got their money’s worth and it left me wanting more. I think everyone else did too.”