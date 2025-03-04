– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE NXT’s Robert Stone discussed the upcoming WWE Evolve show. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Robert Stone on the WWE Evolve show: “Right now, for everything that’s been taped and what will be airing the next few weeks, there is no championships yet. I feel like, at some point, wrestlers have to wrestle for something. I think there will be some kind of championships or titles on the line, but it hasn’t gotten to that point yet. I don’t think it has to rush to get there.”

On how titles will come into play: “I think now, talent’s getting introduced, characters are getting introduced, fans are getting familiar with what the product’s going to be and what the show’s going to be. But yeah, at some point, we gotta wrestle for something, right, so I think titles will come into play for sure. Yeah, I’m curious to see if those WWE ID Titles will come into play also on the EVOLVE show because that’s exciting also, that those will be traveling around, being defended on all different kinds of shows.”

WWE Evolve debuts on Tubi on March 5.