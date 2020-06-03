wrestling / News

WWE News: Robert Stone Says History Will Be Made Tonight, NXT UK Interview Tomorrow, Stock Up

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Robert Stone has a bold prediction for tonight’s NXT, saying that history will be made. Stone, who was fired by Chelsea Green after last week’s episode, posted a video of Santino Marella discussing the Robert Stone brand and noting that Stone was taking “30%” from Chelsea Green as part of their contract.

Stone responded:

– WWE stock closed at $47.73 on Wednesday, up $0.34 (0.72%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.05% on the day.

– The NXT UK Twitter account noted that Nam Dar and Isla Dawn will be interviewed on the NXT UK Instagram page before tomorrow’s episode of the show:

