WWE News: Robert Stone Says History Will Be Made Tonight, NXT UK Interview Tomorrow, Stock Up
– Robert Stone has a bold prediction for tonight’s NXT, saying that history will be made. Stone, who was fired by Chelsea Green after last week’s episode, posted a video of Santino Marella discussing the Robert Stone brand and noting that Stone was taking “30%” from Chelsea Green as part of their contract.
Stone responded:
Believe me @milanmiracle … Taking 30% of what @ImChelseaGreen made was BEYOND fair for what I was doing for her, but she’s in the past now… The future is how I grow the #RobertStoneBrand on @WWENXT TONIGHT. So please tune into the @USA_Network to see HISTORY be made my friend pic.twitter.com/kUKATsocxo
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) June 3, 2020
– WWE stock closed at $47.73 on Wednesday, up $0.34 (0.72%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.05% on the day.
– The NXT UK Twitter account noted that Nam Dar and Isla Dawn will be interviewed on the NXT UK Instagram page before tomorrow’s episode of the show:
Tomorrow on the @WWENXT Instagram page, @NoamDar & @IslaDawn will chat with @andyshep ahead of another special episode of #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/IdCTk2Fv0R
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 3, 2020
