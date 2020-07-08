wrestling / News
Robert Stone to Reveal ‘Huge New Signing’ For His Brand at Great American Bash Night Two
Robert Stone will be announcing a new addition to the Robert Stone Brand tomorrow on night two of the Great American Bash. Stone posted to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce that he will be revealing his “HUGE new signing” on the show, which airs on USA Network.
His client Aliyah replied to the comment saying she’s the only one he needs, to which he said “”Power in numbers remember ???”
Stone lost one of his first big clients in Chelsea Green back in May.
My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I’ll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it.
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 7, 2020
Power in numbers remember ???
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note on AEW Dynamite DVR Numbers for Show that Drew Lowest Overnight Numbers to Date on TNT
- Ric Flair Says He Hasn’t Watched Much AEW, Would be for Anyone Reinventing the Four Horsemen
- Tony Khan Makes Fun of Colt Cabana Being in Denial About Joining The Dark Order
- CM Punk Throws out Ideas For Challengers to Cody’s TNT Championship, Tony Khan Comments