Robert Stone to Reveal ‘Huge New Signing’ For His Brand at Great American Bash Night Two

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Robert Stone

Robert Stone will be announcing a new addition to the Robert Stone Brand tomorrow on night two of the Great American Bash. Stone posted to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce that he will be revealing his “HUGE new signing” on the show, which airs on USA Network.

His client Aliyah replied to the comment saying she’s the only one he needs, to which he said “”Power in numbers remember ???”

Stone lost one of his first big clients in Chelsea Green back in May.

