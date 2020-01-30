wrestling / News

Robert Stone Hypes a Major Announcement for Chelsea Green

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Robert Stone took to Twitter and posted that he has a “major announcement” coming later tonight for his client, Chelsea Green. You can check out his tweet below. Green last her NXT in-ring debut last night to Kayden Carter.

Stone wrote on Twitter, “What happened last night is in the past. Myself and @ImChelseaGreen are looking to the future. Stay tuned tonight for a major announcement. #TheRobertStoneBrand.”

