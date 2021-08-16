wrestling / News

Robert Stone Makes Photoshopped Dating Profile For Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell Sees Through It

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Indi Hartwell Dexter Lumis

It’s going to take more than Photoshop to break up InDex. In a post on Twitter, Robert Stone made his best attempt by pointing out a Match.com profile for Dexter Lumis, but Beth Phoenix and Indi Hartwell were quick to point out it was fake.

He wrote: “I hate to be the bearer of bad news to you Indi, but I had my eyebrow threader’s good friend (who is an investigator) do a little research on your MAN and… #DexLummy is a PLAYA!!!

Phoenix replied: “Don’t go creating PhotoShop drama. Hate to spoil your exclusive…but we know your “investigator” is @StuBennett …and that’s what you get for having your eyebrow’s threaded at Super Cuts.

Hartwell added: “Gimme the contact for your eyebrow threader, I’m due.

