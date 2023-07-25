Robert Stone On Becoming a Manager In WWE, Feels He’s A Perfect Fit For It

Robert Stone moved to a managerial role when he joined WWE, and he believes that’s a perfect fit for him. The former Robbie E spoke with Nick Hasuman for Haus of Wrestling and talked about his move to the supporting role, why he fits well in the position and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being used as a manager in WWE: “I know there were some ideas for roles for me, but I didn’t know what the roles were. Then when I got here within the first month, it was kind of like, ‘Do you have interest in that?’ I was like, ‘You came to the right guy.’ Because, again, we all know wrestling isn’t ballet, right? It’s very physical.For someone who’s doing it, as long as I have, my body’s beat up.”

On being a good fit for the role: “I mean, to still get to be an on-air character. I mean, I still do get beat up a lot, but not have to get beat up as much all the time. It’s great. Plus, managers are kind of a new thing back in wrestling now these past few years. They’re few and far between. Let’s be real, less competition. Everybody’s trying to be a wrestler. Everyone’s trying to be the World Champion. This is kind of a spot where I’m not in competition with everybody else. So, it’s kind of cool. But also I think I’m a perfect fit for it. I really embrace it, and I enjoy it.”

On Triple H being a fan of managers: “I think he maybe just liked it as a child, or when he was younger, and just kind of felt, ‘Hey, this is a kind of a cool thing to bring back.’ I mean, at one point, he didn’t even tell me when I first started, throughout maybe when I was doing the stuff feuding with Rhea Ripley or Shotzi. At some point, he kind of said I was a modern-day Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. Obviously, that was a huge compliment that I really appreciated. But whether, when he was younger or whatever, he liked those managers and thought it was just a cool thing to bring back.”