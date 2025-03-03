Robert Stone Weighs In On WWE EVOLVE’s Launch, What He Hopes To Bring To Commentary

Robert Stone will be manning the commentary desk for the new WWE EVOLVE show, and he recently talked about the show’s launch and more. Stone spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the show, which launches on March 5th on Tubi in the US and YouTube internationally. You can check out the highlights below:

On WWE restarting the brand: “So when you think about the old EVOLVE, it started in what, like 2010? And then you look now 15 years later, 2025, and I don’t call it the old Evolve, I call it the OG Evolve. But when you think of the talent that were there then or throughout the years, it’s Austin Theory, Ethan Page, Sami Zayn, Josh Briggs—you could list 20 guys, 20 girls right now who were there that now are doing major things in the professional wrestling industry. So it’s cool to say right now in 2025, when EVOLVE is restarting in WWE.”

On EVOLVE giving the talent a new level of exposure: “No doubt about it. I’ve seen commercials for it on RAW. I’ve seen ads on Tubi. It was announced during the Royal Rumble, Triple H talked about it at the press conference. No doubt about it—eyes are going to be on this show. Everyone’s excited for it, but every piece of TV time you get, the talents [need to] utilize it to the fullest. Whether you are on TV for 15 seconds or you are on TV for 15 minutes, make yourself somebody, make yourself larger than life, make yourself memorable and be seen. You’ve got to take this TV time and run with it so you can grow it into something bigger.”

On being a commentator for the brand: “Hands down, I was stoked. I was super excited for it. But yeah, it is new to me. I have been on Level Up, I believe, three different occasions on Peacock. I commentated, but again, that was just sporadic here or there, getting my feet wet kind of thing. But this, I’ve really dedicated a lot of time to trying to perfect the craft and learn the craft.”

On what he wants to bring to the show: “When you see talent on TV, I want to talk about some different characteristics about them that maybe you wouldn’t know. I want to find out what they’re trying to get across so then I could try and get it across to the WWE Universe. And I just want, I want to tell stories that fans are interested in hearing and following.”

On bringing something new to the commentator role: “I would love to say and like I said, I have talked to some commentators, previous and current, just for some basic information and some questions that some important, main topic things that I should know. But as far as studying, I don’t. And it’s the same with when I wrestle. I never really—sure, I watched a lot of old wrestling, but I don’t want to watch someone too much and then find myself becoming like them. Because I feel like I have enough character of my own and I have enough personality inside myself where I could figure out how to be different… Saying I’m a new age Bobby Heenan, that’s cool. But I don’t want to be too similar to anyone of the past or current. I want to be my own guy. And that’s what I’m going for.”

On why fans should watch the show: “So Tubi, and then also just to throw out there, all international YouTube, which is going to be huge that it’s on all over. So everybody gets a chance to watch it. Just because in 2025, it is hard to watch anything that’s just different. And this is different. Everything going on in WWE is amazing. It’s a 10—RAW, SmackDown, NXT, LFG, every show you watch, this will be no different. But it will be a little different. So it’s just cool to be able to say that in 2025, still new concepts and new things are coming at you.”