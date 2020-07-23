wrestling / News
WWE News: Robert Stone Recruits Mercedes Martinez, Highlights From Main Event
July 22, 2020 | Posted by
– There’s a new member of the Robert Stone Brand, as Mercedes Martinez has signed on board.
– The Robert Stone Brand finally got a new member in the form of Mercedes Martinez. Mercedes agreed to join Robert Stone’s group after attacking Shotzi Blackheart on tonight’s show:
WOW. @RealMMartinez has officially joined The #RobertStoneBrand!#WWENXT @RobertStoneWWE @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/ogGnPvfCw0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2020
– WWE posted a highlight clip of the main event of tonight’s NXT, with Karrion Kross defeating Dominik Dijakovic:
More Trending Stories
- Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis On If They Were Surprised By WWE Releases, Reaction To Their Both Being Cut
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Vince McMahon Has Lost His Touch with WWE
- Naomi Responds to Booker T’s #NaomiDeservesBetter Criticism, Sasha Banks Weighs In
- Liv Morgan Recalls Wardrobe Malfunction During Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Wedding