WWE News: Robert Stone Recruits Mercedes Martinez, Highlights From Main Event

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Martinez Robert Stone Aliyah NXT 7-22-20

– There’s a new member of the Robert Stone Brand, as Mercedes Martinez has signed on board.

– The Robert Stone Brand finally got a new member in the form of Mercedes Martinez. Mercedes agreed to join Robert Stone’s group after attacking Shotzi Blackheart on tonight’s show:

– WWE posted a highlight clip of the main event of tonight’s NXT, with Karrion Kross defeating Dominik Dijakovic:

