Robert Stone Says He Was Advised Not to Travel Following Last Week’s Attack on WWE NXT
– As previously reported, the new mystery stable attacked Robert stone on last week’s WWE NXT TV. Ahead of tonight’s show in Cincinnati, Stone revealed in a message on social media that he was advised not to travel to this week’s show due to injuries he suffered in the attack.
Robert Stone wrote, “I AM A BROKEN MAN and have been advised to not travel this week to heal my injuries suffered last Tuesday. Everyone performing be safe and keep your eyes open. Hardy’s return, King in his hometown and Saints debut!! Cincy be ready! @TheCW_Sports”
