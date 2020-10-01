wrestling / News

WWE News: Robert Stone Teases New Members To His Brand, Video Tracks Alicia Taylor’s Journey to NXT

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Robert Stone

– Robert Stone has apparently been taking meetings and is looking ready to build the Robert Stone Brand. Stone posted to Twitter yesterday hinting at the addition of some members:

“Had some VERY interesting business meetings this past week. Now… I’m ready to BUILD. The #RobertStoneBrand is going to be on another level. #SuitManStone never disappoints does he???”

– A new video from WWE takes a look at ring announcer Alicia Taylor’s “heavy metal journey” to NXT. Taylor is a professional drummer and the video’s synopsis reads:

“Hear how NXT host ring announcer and drummer Alicia Taylor went from homelessness to death metal to the black-and-yellow brand in this in-depth look at her personal journey.”

