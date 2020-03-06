Robert Stone Wants to Add Conor McGregor To His Brand

Robert Stone is hopeful of adding a major star to his brand in UFC fighter Conor McGregor, should McGregor cross over to WWE. Stone spoke with TMZ for a new interview and was asked about the possibility of McGregor, who has been regularly speculated as a potential crossover star into the company. Stone said that he thought McGregor was “meant to be” in pro wrestling. Highlights are below:

On McGregor possibly joining WWE: “Conor McGregor was meant to be part of sports entertainment. I think everyone kinda already knows that. It’s just a waiting game. His entrance, the way he talks, the way he walks, the way he fights. This guy would be perfect for the Robert [Stone] brand. there’s a lot of money for him to make in this … I’ve talked to so many people, heard so many things over the years. Big names like that want to get into sports entertainment, they just don’t know how to.”

On wanting to add other big names to his brand: “If you really think about it, there’s John Cena, there’s [Dave] Bautista, there’s The Rock. These guys are so big right now in movies and commercials and talk shows. I think more sports entertainers can be doing those things they just don’t know that they could be and I’m going to help them get those opportunities.”