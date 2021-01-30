WWE News: Robert Stone & Wife Open Gym in Florida, Bellas Look Back at 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble

– Robert Stone has expanded his brand to gyms, opening a new facility with his wife in Baldwin Park, Florida. FOX 35 in Orlando reports that the NXT roster member opened an F45 gym with his wife Tara in the city, built around 45-minute workouts that Tara taught Robert.

“She introduced me to it,” Stone said. “I tried it and I fell in love with it because it’s just a positive atmosphere, especially with all the negativity going on right now in the world … With being a WWE superstar, you obviously have to be fit, your shirts off. You have to look the part and be the part.”

The gym’s website is here.

– The Bella Twins’ latest video is online, with the two looking back at the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble 2018: