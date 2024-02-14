Robert Stone Weighs In On Tonight’s WWE NXT Tag Match, His Kids Seeing Him Wrestle

Robert Stone takes to the ring on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, and he spoke about the importance of the match to him and more. Stone is teaming with Von Wagner against Noam Dar and Ora Mensah of the Meta-Four on Tuesday’s show and he spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, his kids being featured on NXT TV and more. You can see some highlights below:

On the importance of the match to him: “I’m coming into this match with all my heart. My wife and I didn’t show our twins the match against Bron Breakker when I got slaughtered, so this is the first time they can actually see me wrestle. It’s the first time a lot of WWE fans will see me wrestle, too. I’m going to put everything I have into this match to make it worth seeing.”

On competing in tag team action: “Most of my career highlights have been in tag team wrestling. This is my wheelhouse.”

On transitioning to a manager role: “I’m very proud of my past. This is what I’ve always wanted, this is what I’ve always loved. I’ve learned a lot throughout my career. Longevity in wrestling is hard. You need to stay on top of your game, constantly reinvent yourself, swallow your ego, and you need to be willing to put in the work and hustle. Still, to this day, I’m the biggest hustler there is. There is still a lot left I can accomplish. Look at Paul Heyman and MVP. They kept evolving, and they’re still integral parts of what we do. That’s what I want to continue to be.”