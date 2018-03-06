WWE News: The Rock Accepts Razzie Award For Baywatch, Four Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown

– As we noted on Saturday, the Razzie Award winners were revealed, with The Emoji Movie taking worst picture. However, a new category was also announced: The Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It. Baywatch took that “honor,” beating The Emoji Movie, Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy and Transformers: The Last Knight. The Rock accepted the award on Instagram.

– Cathy Kelley hosts the latest WWE Now, looking at four things you need to know before tonight’s episode of Smackdown.