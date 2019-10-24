wrestling / News

Rock and Roll Express Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the Rock and Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) will appear on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Hall of Fame tag team will be on hand to present the AEW tag team titles to the winner of the match between SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) and the Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix). The episode will air live from Charleston, West Virginia.

