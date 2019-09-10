wrestling / News
The Rock and Dany Garcia Announce Athleticon for October 2020
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Yesterday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his producing partner, Dany Garcia, teased a big announcement for later today. The Rock and Garcia have now officially announced a new convention showcasing athletics, wellness, and entertainment that will be called Athleticon. You can check out the announcement video below.
The official website for the convention is now live at Athleticon.com. The convention will be held in Atlanta, Georgia from October 9-11 in 2020. The convention is going to feature competitions, live performance, and exclusive premieres, along with innovations in nutrition and healthy living. It will also feature sport tech and fitness gear.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Says Wrestlers Have To Work Harder To Win Over Madison Square Garden Crowd
- Notes On RAW Stars Rumored For Smackdown In Fall Draft (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Sean Waltman Recalls Being Told He Would Beat Razor Ramon, Talks Main Reason For the Angle
- Eric Bischoff On Arn Anderson’s Retirement Speech, The Mood Backstage, nWo’s Promo Mocking It