The Rock Approves of NFL Player Using the People’s Elbow in TD Celebration

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Over the weekend, Golden Tate of the Detroit Lions used The People’s Elbow during his touchdown celebration, which you can see below. It didn’t go unnoticed as the Great One himself posted about it on Twitter…

