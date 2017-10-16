wrestling / News
The Rock Approves of NFL Player Using the People’s Elbow in TD Celebration
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
– Over the weekend, Golden Tate of the Detroit Lions used The People’s Elbow during his touchdown celebration, which you can see below. It didn’t go unnoticed as the Great One himself posted about it on Twitter…
Heart stoppin’, elbow droppin’.. @ShowtimeTate brings the dangerously exposed elbow to the pigskin today. 👏🏾👍🏾👊🏾 #PeoplesElbow @NFL https://t.co/ZLAmJigvDl
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2017
They missed me throwing the elbow pad into the crowd and bouncing off the ropes! 😕😕. #doyousmell #whatthe #rockiscookin 😝
— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 15, 2017