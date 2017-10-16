The Rock Approves of NFL Player Using the People’s Elbow in TD Celebration

– Over the weekend, Golden Tate of the Detroit Lions used The People’s Elbow during his touchdown celebration, which you can see below. It didn’t go unnoticed as the Great One himself posted about it on Twitter…

They missed me throwing the elbow pad into the crowd and bouncing off the ropes! 😕😕. #doyousmell #whatthe #rockiscookin 😝 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 15, 2017