Various News: The Rock Producing New Backyard Wrestling Series for HBO, Andre The Giant’s Princess Bride Hits Disney+

– Variety reports that The Rock is one of the executive producers for a new HBO series titled TRE CNT (“Tre Count”) which will be about the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion.

The 30 minute per episode series is from writer Mohamad El Masri and revolves around Cassius Jones, a struggling pro-wrestler and dock worker who uses inheritance money to start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling promotion in Houston’s Third Ward (known as The Tre) along with his friends, family, and neighbors.

Issa Rae (Insecure) and Dany Garcia (Ballers) are also set to be executive producers, along with El Masri. Judah Miller will be the showrunner. The Rock, of course, has an existing relationship with HBO after working with them on Ballers for many years.

– The Princess Bride, which features WWE legend Andre The Giant in a starring role, will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 1st.