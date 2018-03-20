wrestling / News
WWE News: Gail Kim, Triple H, Tommy Dreamer, & Bubba Dudley Praise Mark Henry, The Rock Buys His Father a New Car
– The Rock posted the following, noting that he bought his father a new car following his hip surgery…
We all got daddy issues lol. My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said “Hey Mr. D the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab..” I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for. I said “say no more..I got you.. just go down and pick out what you want” then we hung up and hours later I get this pic. Lol. Hey my old man was a tough MF on me. He’d kick my ass from one side of the gym to the other for years. I hated it when I was a kid, but grateful for it as a man. Im lucky I could do this and thanks for the ass kickins. Thanks Shawn Burnett and Ed Morse Cadillac for handling business for me and finding the gold bow. #MyDoctorSaid #NewHipsAndWhips
– Gail Kim, Triple H, Tommy Dreamer, & Bubba Dudley posted the following, commenting on Mark Henry’s Hall of fame induction…
CONGRATS and well deserved my friend. @TheMarkHenry
Welcome to the Hall of Pain and Fame 💪 https://t.co/hoIZVfeX1X
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 19, 2018
An olympian, strongman, and champion, @TheMarkHenry has made an indelible impression throughout his 20+ year career.
From the #HallofPain to the #WWEHOF…Congratulations, Mark! pic.twitter.com/yusB1oyYeo
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 19, 2018
Congrats @TheMarkHenry on your HOF induction! So happy for you and you deserve it! Much love from the Irvine’s pic.twitter.com/yXoARWcRqj
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 20, 2018
Congratulations @TheMarkHenry#WWEHOF
We had hundreds of battles
So many great times w/him in and out of the ring
Glad to call my friend#sweetmeats pic.twitter.com/62lGgMBvCX
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 19, 2018