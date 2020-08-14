Various News: The Rock & John Cena DC FanDome Update, McIntyre & Bliss Set for Topps Convention, Matt Hardy Meets Marko Stunt

– As previously noted, The Rock and John Cena are both set to take part in DC Entertainment’s DC FanDome, a 24 hour virtual celebration set to begin on August 22nd. The full schedule for the event has been released.

Cena will be part of a Suicide Squad panel at 3PM ET. Cena is likely to be playing Peacemaker in the next film in that series which is scheduled for an August 6th, 2021 release.

The Rock is set to be part of a panel for Black Adam at 6PM ET. Black Adam is technically due out in December of 2021, but shooting has been delayed due to the pandemic so that release date could change.

– Topps has announced their DigiCon 2020 virtual convention which will feature interviews with Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss. The convention is set to take place from Thursday, August 27th to Sunday, August 30th. The schedule is below.

Thursday, August 27:

* Headlining content from Star Wars™: Card Trader with The Mandalorian Watch Party Episodes 1 & 2.

* Supporting featured content from Topps® KICK® Football Card Trader.

Friday, August 28:

* Headlining content from Topps® BUNT® including a to-be-announced special comic-inspired release and artist interview, and an update on new collectibles coming in the Garbage Pail Kids Series 2 release.

* Premiere of Topps SLAM “Sit-down” with WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

* Headlining content from Star Wars™: Card Trader with The Mandalorian Watch Party Episodes 3 & 4.

* Supporting featured content from Disney Collect! with the release of the John Ratzenberger Collection.

Saturday, August 29:

* Headlining content from MARVEL Collect! with hosted X-Men Watch Party

* Supporting featured content from Topps® NHL SKATE™ showcasing playoff-themed digital collectibles.

Sunday, August 30:

* Headlining content from Disney Collect! including The Little Mermaid Watch Party and the release of Topps Classic – Series 3.

* Supporting featured content featuring The Walking Dead Topps Action Figures and The Walking Dead Community Fair.

– Matt Hardy meets Marko Stunt.