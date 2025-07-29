The Rock Initially Wanted Cody Rhodes to Lose Title to Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber

According to Brian Gewirtz, The Rock initially wanted Cody Rhodes to lose the Undisputed WWE Title to Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber. Gewirtz explained on WWE Unreal, which is now streaming on Netflix, that he and The Rock wanted to do something “massive” at Elimination Chamber, where Cody was set to respond to The Rock’s demand that he be “his champion.”

The story would feature Cody turning The Rock down, only for Rock to then set up an impromptu match between Cody and Owens where Cody would lose.

Gewirtz’s comments are below (h/t Fightful).

“The prospect of babyface John (Cena) and babyface Cody (Rhodes) felt a little dry to us. But just looking at it from the outside, let’s throw some controlled chaos into this. So, myself and Rock, we got together and we pitched something that was twofold. I had the idea of Cody needing to be Rock’s champion. We had that as the hook. We proposed, at Elimination Chamber, Cody turning down The Final Boss, and that was gonna lead to Final Boss making an impromptu title match right then and there, that resulted in Kevin Owens who had been in a storyline with Cody during that time, leaving with the championship. Kevin Owens winning the title wasn’t the end goal. The takeaway was whatever it is we do, needs to be seismic. That’s the big question. What is Cody gonna say?”

Ultimately WWE went forward with the John Cena heel turn while Owens wrestled Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber and afterwards, set up a WrestleMania match against Randy Orton, but that match got scrapped after Owens got injured.

Elsewhere on WWE Unreal, Triple H and CM Punk explained the history of their backstage heat.