WWE News: The Rock Commemorates 25th Anniversary of WWE Debut, Roman Reigns & Becky Lynch At Late Night Shows

– The Rock took to social media to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut on Wednesday. The Great One made his debut at Survivor Series 1996, and he posted on Twitter to write:

“Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut”

– Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch are at The Tonight Show and The Late Show tonight to promote Survivor Series, and the two posted to Instagram hyping the appearances: