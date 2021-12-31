WWE News: The Rock Commemorates Mankind’s 1998 WWE Title Win, This Week’s After the Bell

– The Rock took to social media on Thursday to remember Mankind’s first WWE Championship win. The Great One posted to Twitter to share his memories of the December 29th, 1998 win, writing:

“Love this.

This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW

And my buddy @steveaustinBSR knew how to swing a steel chair just right to not split my head open

What a night #mividaloca”

What a night 🥃 #mividaloca https://t.co/N6wdKOEpxG — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 31, 2021

