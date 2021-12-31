wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Commemorates Mankind’s 1998 WWE Title Win, This Week’s After the Bell
– The Rock took to social media on Thursday to remember Mankind’s first WWE Championship win. The Great One posted to Twitter to share his memories of the December 29th, 1998 win, writing:
“Love this.
This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW
And my buddy @steveaustinBSR knew how to swing a steel chair just right to not split my head open
What a night #mividaloca”
Love this.
This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW 🔥
And my buddy @steveaustinBSR knew how to swing a steel chair just right to not split my head open🩸💀
What a night 🥃 #mividaloca https://t.co/N6wdKOEpxG
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 31, 2021
– This week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph is online. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
“Corey & Vic get together to ring in the new year with their favorite moments and matches from 2021 and some bold WWE predictions for 2022, and they answer some questions from listeners in the #AskATB mailbag.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Made Last Minute Change To Toni Storm’s Schedule Prior To Her Exit
- AEW Reportedly Still Testing Unvaccinated Wrestlers Weekly For COVID-19
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Could’ve Defeated WCW Without Steve Austin, Bret Hart’s Impact On Austin’s Rise To Stardom
- Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free