WWE News: The Rock Commemorates Mankind’s 1998 WWE Title Win, This Week’s After the Bell

December 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Rock took to social media on Thursday to remember Mankind’s first WWE Championship win. The Great One posted to Twitter to share his memories of the December 29th, 1998 win, writing:

“Love this.
This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW
And my buddy @steveaustinBSR knew how to swing a steel chair just right to not split my head open
What a night #mividaloca”

– This week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph is online. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:

“Corey & Vic get together to ring in the new year with their favorite moments and matches from 2021 and some bold WWE predictions for 2022, and they answer some questions from listeners in the #AskATB mailbag.”

