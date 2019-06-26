WWE News: The Rock Comments on Getting a ‘Boscar’ From the Singh Brothers, IIconics on Their Match With Kabuki Warriors in Japan

– The Rock has graciously accepted the Boscar he is receiving from the Singh Brothers — albeit with a caveat. As noted last week, the Singhs posted a video where they congratulated the Great One on being selected (by them) for the award. Rock posted in reply to thank them, but to also say that ” for the love of all that’s cool, if I see you riding your bike around a dirt track again, you’re catching a shoot Rock Bottom on site”:

What an honor. Thank you boys and thank you India for this highly prestigious award. And for the love of all that’s cool, if I see you riding your bike around a dirt track again, you’re catching a shoot Rock Bottom on site. (but kayfabe the pain;) — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 22, 2019

The biggest movie star in the world, The Rock, accepts our #BOSCAR award. Who’s next? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/944bYwDDv8 — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 24, 2019

– WWE posted the following video of the IIconics commenting on their match with the Kabuki Warriors at the live event in Tokyo, Japan this Friday. If the Kabuki Warriors win, they earn a shot against the champions. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce play it off like they’re not worried, but the end of the promo suggests otherwise: