WWE News: The Rock Comments on Charlotte’s Shot at Ronda Rousey, Last Night’s WWE Dark Match Results
February 7, 2018
– Yesterday, Charlotte took a shot at Ronda Rousey, and explained why she doesn’t point to the WrestleMania sign. The Rock commented on her post, which you can see below…
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 6, 2018
– The dark match after last night’s WWE Smackdown TV tapings was AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]