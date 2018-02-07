 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Comments on Charlotte’s Shot at Ronda Rousey, Last Night’s WWE Dark Match Results

February 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The Rock Dwayne Johnson

Yesterday, Charlotte took a shot at Ronda Rousey, and explained why she doesn’t point to the WrestleMania sign. The Rock commented on her post, which you can see below…

– The dark match after last night’s WWE Smackdown TV tapings was AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

article topics :

Charlotte, Ronda Rousey, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading