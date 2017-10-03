wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Comments on Inspiration For Moana Character, Free Cena vs. Orton HIAC Match

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock posted the following on Twitter, stating that his character in Moana was partly inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

– Here is a free WWE match, featuring John Cena vs. Randy Orton from Hell in a Cell 2014…

