WWE News: The Rock Comments on Inspiration For Moana Character, Free Cena vs. Orton HIAC Match

– The Rock posted the following on Twitter, stating that his character in Moana was partly inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

a lil’ @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. #grateful https://t.co/VQgj8hJIcS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2017

– Here is a free WWE match, featuring John Cena vs. Randy Orton from Hell in a Cell 2014…