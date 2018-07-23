wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Comments On Skyscraper‘s Success, Five Things You Need To Know Before RAW, Seth Rollins On Lilian Garcia’s Podcast
– In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the box office success of Skyscraper, which was released on July 13 and so far has earned $46,749,120 domestically.
Grateful for our #Skyscraper becoming the #1 movie in the world & opening big in China.
Slower start in the US as we came in $5m short (estimated $30m but we opened to $25m). Goes to show, you never point to the economic scoreboard til the game is over. https://t.co/sIxIE3HnlB
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2018
– WWE Now has a new video with five things you need to know before RAW.
– Seth Rollins is on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast.
The brand new episode of #ChasingGlory w @WWERollins is out now!! 😱 #spreadtheword#SethRollins #CGsquad #MondayMotivation@ApplePodcasts: https://t.co/wJhx4XDDli@spotify: https://t.co/vfgpXQwKEH@SoundCloud: https://t.co/R37pjEz4T9@Spreaker: https://t.co/cbnZdxwYEI pic.twitter.com/pIULG7l2zW
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) July 23, 2018