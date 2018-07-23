WWE News: The Rock Comments On Skyscraper‘s Success, Five Things You Need To Know Before RAW, Seth Rollins On Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

– In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the box office success of Skyscraper, which was released on July 13 and so far has earned $46,749,120 domestically.

Grateful for our #Skyscraper becoming the #1 movie in the world & opening big in China.

Slower start in the US as we came in $5m short (estimated $30m but we opened to $25m). Goes to show, you never point to the economic scoreboard til the game is over. https://t.co/sIxIE3HnlB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2018

– WWE Now has a new video with five things you need to know before RAW.

– Seth Rollins is on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast.