WWE News: The Rock Comments On Skyscraper‘s Success, Five Things You Need To Know Before RAW, Seth Rollins On Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Skyscraper Rock

– In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the box office success of Skyscraper, which was released on July 13 and so far has earned $46,749,120 domestically.

– WWE Now has a new video with five things you need to know before RAW.

– Seth Rollins is on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast.

