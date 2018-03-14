WWE News: The Rock Credited For Inspiring Lakers Win, Free Match From Wrestlemania 33

– In a post on Twitter, sports reporter Matthew Moreno said that Los Angeles coach Luke Walton credited The Rock as inspiration for their win. Kyle Kuzma played 39 minutes yesterday against the Denver Nuggets with an ankle injury, with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Luke Walton on Kyle Kuzma: "Maybe it was The Rock that motivated him to fight through the injury like that." — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) March 14, 2018

Big inspiration today from @TheRock! Find your anchor each morning, and live life like your back is up against the wall. Moving Forward is the only option! #LakersGeniusTalks pic.twitter.com/gKyE0G5ZlO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 13, 2018

– WWE has released a free match from Wrestlemania 33, featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse.