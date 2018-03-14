 

WWE News: The Rock Credited For Inspiring Lakers Win, Free Match From Wrestlemania 33

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, sports reporter Matthew Moreno said that Los Angeles coach Luke Walton credited The Rock as inspiration for their win. Kyle Kuzma played 39 minutes yesterday against the Denver Nuggets with an ankle injury, with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

– WWE has released a free match from Wrestlemania 33, featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse.

