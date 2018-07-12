The Rock Explains Why He’s Not Running For President Right Away

– In a new interview on The Late Show discussing his new film Skyscraper, The Rock explained why he isn’t running for president right away. The actor/WWE star told Stephen Colbert that he was serious about running for office some day, but needs experience and policy understanding first.

When asked whether he was serious about considering a presidential run, Rock said (per Wrestling Inc), “I absolutely do, yes. Just to put it into context, the Washington Post posted a story and the gist of it was if I did run I would have a legitimate shot at winning. It kinda picked up this steam, and when it picked up this steam a lot of the American public thought, ‘That’s a great idea!’ So when that started picking up when I’m asked [I say] of course I have incredible respect for our American people and our country. So I said yes I will consider it. Of course, I would. But at the same time, I’m not delusional at all, like I need experience. So if that were to happen in 2024 or 2028 I would have to go to work and get some experience and understand policy.”